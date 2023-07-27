BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice visited the Martinsburg area to deliver some economic news.

The governor and Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael welcomed Texas-based Commercial Metals to the Mountain State where a $450 million investment. The funds will lead to manufacturing steel rebar for heavy construction projects such as highway bridges.

The company is also making a commitment to recycling 100% of its scrap metal.

“The project fits so well in our state,” Justice said. “This company is exciting, what they are going to do and the jobs they will create, their commitment, the dollars. It’s just astronomical.”

Operations are expected to begin at the end of 2025.