CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Tuesday that $409,000 from NeighborWorks America will be used for affordable housing.

According to a press release from Sen. Manchin’s office, the $409,000 will be invested into the Homeownership Center in Elkins and CommunityWorks in West Virginia in Charleston.

“Every West Virginian deserves a roof over their head and a safe place to sleep at night, and ensuring affordable housing for all West Virginians continues to be a top priority of mine,” Sen. Joe Manchin said. “I am pleased NeighborWorks is investing $409K in the Homeownership Center and CommunityWorks to establish quality, affordable housing in Elkins and Charleston. The funding announced today will also help provide critical community-based services, including financial counseling and technical training, as well as create good-paying jobs.”

Manchin’s office says $212,000 will be awarded to Homeownership Center and $197,000 will be awarded to CommunityWorks in West Virginia.