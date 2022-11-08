MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The West Virginia Lottery said someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

The ticket, sold at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown, matched four numbers plus the Powerball. The person didn’t choose the Power Play option.

The Powerball jackpot reached more than $2 billion by the time of the drawing which was pushed back from Monday night to Tuesday morning due to an issue in one state.

The numbers in the drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10.

Someone bought a ticket in Altadena, Calif., an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County, that matched all numbers. If that person opts for the cash payout, the lump sum is estimated to be $997.6 million.