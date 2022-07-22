CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Off the heels of the sentencing of Joshua Phillips for the murder of Patrolman Cassie Johnson, Delegate Daniel Linville (R-Cabell) says that he will make and sponsor a bill that will bar, “cop killers,” from parole eligibility.

Linville says in a Tweet, “In our next regular legislative session, I will craft and sponsor a bill which would bar cop killers from parole eligibility.”

Linville is a Delegate for the 16th House District of West Virginia in Cabell County.

He is also the Assistant Majority Whip and Chairman of Technology and Infrastructure, according to Linville’s Twitter account.