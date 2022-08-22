Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A man claimed to have a bomb at the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in Bluefield on Monday morning.

Police first got a call at 8:46 a.m. about 50-year-old James Fowler who arrived at the building with a box cutter and demanded to speak to a federal agent.

After police took Fowler into custody, Fowler told police that he had a bag with him that contained a bomb. Police started to evacuate the area and requested a bomb unit.

Two units from the FBI and units from the West Virginia State Police Bomb Unit responded to the building around 10:30 a.m.

Officials found that Fowler hid a similar device at the Westminster Church on Washington Street. They said that the church was not a target, but just a place for Fowler to keep a device since he could not carry both to the building with him, but the building was evacuated and secured.

Police also evacuated the building where Fowler’s apartment was on Washington Street.

The bomb squad dismantled two devices, but neither had explosives.

Fowler will be facing felony charges ad arraigned later tonight. He will be transported to the Southern Regional Jail.

All businesses have been allowed to reopen in the hours since.