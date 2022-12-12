MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Lingering questions from a 2016 Martinsburg murder may be answered. A woman who was wanted in connection with the murder was arrested last week in New Orleans.

The U.S. Marshals took 25-year-old Dominque Perry into custody as an accessory after-the-fact to a double murder. 33-year-old Derrick Wells of Hagerstown is in custody and awaiting trial.

According to court documents, police found 22-year-old Alquadir Sutton dead in the 300 block of east Stephen Street in Martinsburg while the body of 23-year-old Ahmed Hafley was found at a storage area on Shepherdstown Road.

Wells is being held in the eastern regional jail in Martinsburg. Perry was considered a fugitive shortly after being indicted.