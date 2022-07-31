JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Fire Academy held an ammonia class and drill that involved a controlled release of live ammonia on Saturday.

The ammonia training started in a classroom in the early morning with safety information learning about ammonia’s chemical and physical properties, how it’s transported and what are some mitigation techniques for a potential ammonia incident.

“Ammonia is a very common hazardous material, it’s used in agricultural applications, it’s used in the poultry industry, it’s used in industrial applications. It goes up and down the road all the time in various forms and quantities, and it is important that first responders be prepared to deal with an emergency or event should it occur,” WVU Fire Service Extension Adjunct Instructor Thomas Miller said.

Live Ammonia being released. (WBOY Image)

Putting a tarp over the ammonia. (WBOY Image)

Getting suited up (WBOY Image)

Getting ready and suited up. (WBOY Image)

Firefighters on stand by. (WBOY Image)

Going through decontamination. (WBOY Image)

The Ammonia Class and Drill brought in more than 50 first responders from Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

“I think it’s incredible that everyone decided to spend their Saturday increasing their knowledge, their skills, their experience as a first responder to respond to an incident is fantastic,” Chemtrec Director of Outreach Erica Bernstein.

The class was sponsored by TRANSCAER, West Virginia University Fire Extension Service and The National Volunteer Fire Council.

TRANSCAER offers other training and programs across the United States for liquefied natural gas, chlorine, crude oil and over the road transportation of flammable liquids.

