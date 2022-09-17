CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Another major energy project is coming to West Virginia.

At a news conference led by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, it was announced that Competitive Power Ventures would be making a $3 billion investment in the Mountain State.

It will build an 1,800 megawatt natural gas-fueled power plant. While officials today would not reveal the exact location, numerous sources tell our newsroom it will be in Doddridge County.

“We’re still working through different locations and different opportunities There are several opportunities that we are considering and we just can’t disclose that today. We hope to do so later this year,” said Gary Lambert, CEO, Competitive Power Ventures.

1,000 construction workers will be needed. The company will be using anti-pollution measures that will qualify for tax credits under the recently approved Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

“The Inflation Reduction Act that we just passed 30 days ago opens up a cadre of things to a state like ours, basically an energy state, because that bill was based about energy security. How do we make the United States of America more energy secure, less dependent on any foreign supply chain,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

“And the construction jobs alone will bring more people in. And with all the work going on, there’s going to be an opportunity for everyone to go to work, which is a great thing for the state,” said Chuck Parker, West Virginia State Building Trades.

Leaders from Competitive Power Ventures estimate it will take two years to get through the permitting process, and then three years to complete construction. They believe the facility will create anywhere from 100 to 200 permanent jobs.

Now, the big economic development news may not be done yet. We were told today that billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates will visit West Virginia in the next few weeks, looking at possibly investing in some nuclear energy projects.