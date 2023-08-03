CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Common Defense, Rise Up WV and West Virginia Citizen Action Group will be holding a rally against former President Donald Trump on Thursday after being indicted for the third time on Tuesday.

Trump was indicted most recently for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He is facing charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. If convicted, Trump could face up to 55 years in prison. His other two indictments are for the alleged falsification of business records in New York and the other is for sensitive documents kept at Mar-a-Lago after his term ended.

The protest will be held at the Robert C. Byrd Courthouse on Virginia Street in downtown Charleston at 5:30 p.m.

The protest is branding itself as “Not Above the Law.” The event page on Facebook called the alleged overturning of the 2020 election “criminal” and wants Trump and other people related to the charges to be held accountable.

“Participants at the event will send the message that the grand jury’s indictment upholds a bedrock principle of our country: No One Is Above The Law – not even former presidents of the United States,” the event page said.

The Hill contributed to this report