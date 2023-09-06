SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — West Virginia University’s faculty senate has voted 797-100 in support of a resolution declaring “no confidence” in Gordon Gee, president of the school. The vote reflects dissatisfaction with Gee for the school’s declining financial condition and projected enrollment goals that were not met.

It is a stressful time for the university system, facing $45 million in budget cuts, cancelling scores of course offerings and possible elimination of more than a hundred faculty.

Belt tightening of the university is raising anxiety at colleges across West Virginia. But at Shepherd University in the eastern panhandle, there are no tensions.

Shepherd University freshman Tariq Karriem, a Virginia native, is unaware of the tensions in West Virginia’s financial higher education struggles.

“Personally I haven’t felt the stress of any budget cuts here at Shepherd,” Karriem said. “I’ve just felt the joy of the beautiful liberal arts community. I love to be a part of the energy of the community.”

And for sophomore Joseph Hammond, Jr., from Prince Georges County, Md., having academic choices has not been a problem.

“It’s been pretty east going getting all the classes I want, all the classes required for my major,” he said.

Former West Virginia House of Delegates member John Doyle, from Jefferson County, served on the legislature’s education subcommittee of the Finance Committee and on the full Committee on Education itself. He said cutting public funding for higher education has been a national trend.

“West Virginia has reduced it more than most other states,” Doyle said. “So that has put most of our institutions of higher learning in financial difficulty.”

The financial challenges are most pronounced at WVU’s flagship campus in Morgantown.

“Being from Virginia, which is a college state with so many choices,” Karriem said. “I wouldn’t go back and I would stay here over Virginia anytime.”

Gee insists the financial problems are tied to declining college enrollment during the pandemic, a temporary challenge which will eventually be overcome.