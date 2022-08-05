BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The Apollo Civic Theatre in Martinsburg is over 100 years old. It recently received a grant for major renovations to take place to preserve the facility.

The theater was first built in 1913 and it has since served as a focal point for community entertainment.

“I’ve worked so long in this building because this building is not a building that we’re maintaining for us to use, but it’s more for the people of Berkeley county and the history because there’s such a lot of history in this building,” President of the Board of Directors Michael Noll said.

The grant is from the American Recovery Act which helps businesses restore and energize their momentum.

Michael Noll is the president of the board of directors for the theater, and he says he plans to use the $322,000 from the grant to make the theater more modern.

“The grant pays for the brickwork, the whole building is going to be repainted,” Noll said.

“We have a house in the back of the theater that we’re purchasing as part of our expansion project.”

Nathan Pitzer helps put on shows during their summer youth program and hopes the renovations will draw a bigger audience and improve the quality of the shows.

“I think it is very nice that they decided to give to us and it will definitely be really nice because all this stuff that they’re renovating it will definitely bring more people in, which is always a benefit,” Pitzer said.

Renovations on the theater should be done around 2025, but the theater will remain open during construction.