RALEIGH COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK)– An Appalachian Power employee has died after being injured on the job.

According to AEP, the employee was assisting in a service restoration in Bolt, West Virginia, on Friday, April 28, when the incident happened.

AEP says an investigation is underway. Officials with Appalachian Power say they are not releasing further details at this time out of respect for the employees family and coworkers.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update as new information becomes available.