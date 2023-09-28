MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Community support from four states will be in Martinsburg on Sept. 30 for the 44th annual Marching Band Spectacular.

For those who love a great marching band, bands from Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, will be participating in the Spectacular.

“You know, the Martinsburg community so looks forward to this every September,” Martinsburg High School band director Casie Adams, said. “It’s a staple in our community.”

Martinsburg High School trombone player, Melody Hudson plans to play for the Marine Corps Band next summer before going on to Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va.

“It’s really fun engaging with different schools especially during football games,” Hudson said. “We are always connecting the dots.”

Senior drummer Amber Smolarsky said she is most looking forward to the learning experience.

“[I like] seeing what we can improve on as a band from other bands,” she said.

Her fellow bandmate, Amanda Salgado, is a saxophonist who will study at the University of Southern California next year and hopes to find herself playing with the Trojan Marching Band.

“People who love music should really come Saturday,” Salgado said. “I think they’ll have a really good time watching all the bands perform.”

The Martinsburg High School Marching Band hopes to represent the community at the Magic Kingdom in Disney World for their annual parade next spring.