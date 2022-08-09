CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man has been arrested for allegedly planting hidden cameras in the bathroom and bedroom of a 17-year-old foreign exchange student.

West Virginia State Police say that troopers executed a search warrant on April 4 and found the two cameras in the student’s host family’s home.

On Monday, 55-year-old Darrel Wells, of Barboursville, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and ten counts of criminal invasion of privacy. He allegedly had more than 600 images of child pornography in his possession.

Wells is being held at the Western Regional Jail, and his bail is set at $125,000.