BERKELEY COUNTY, WV. (DC News Now) — Members of a drug ring operating in Berkeley County West Virginia have been arrested and indicted.

According to Berkeley county prosecuting attorney Catie Delligatti, the drug organization has been responsible for several shootings in the Martinsburg area over the past two years.

They’ve also been involved in trafficking significant amounts of drugs, including heroin and oxycodone.

The county prosecutor said investigations by the Berkeley County sheriff’s department and Martinsburg city police led to the arrests.

“Organized crime is not welcome here and the violence that comes with it, this shoot first ask questions later type of mentality is not going to be tolerated and we will act swiftly and will act aggressively towards this type of criminal activity,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon.

Seven individuals have been arrested and charged.

“I applaud the prosecuting attorney’s office in the City of Martinsburg, Chief Swartwood, and the way we were able to quickly combine resources and collectively take care of this problem swiftly,” he said.