MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now)– A woman died while in custody at the Eastern West Virginia Regional Jail in Martinsburg on Monday, May 8.

According to Andy Malinoski with the West Virginia Department of Corrections, 25-year-old Morgan Bussard died of a reported self-inflicted overdose. She supposedly swallowed a foreign substance during booking.

According to a press release from the Martinsburg Police Department, a Berkeley County Deputy spotted two women in a car at a pizza place on Queen Street. The women were supposedly seen using controlled substances with minors in the backseat of the car.

Police say when they arrived, they found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The report said a struggle ensued between Bussard and police as she attempted to conceal the substances. She was taken to Berkeley Medical Center for an examination, then later taken to Eastern West Virginia Regional Jail.

Malinoski said Bussard allegedly did not comply with officer instruction during booking, swallowed the substance, and then became ill.

Both the Martinsburg Police Department and the West Virginia Department of Corrections have shared their condolences to family and friends.

The incident is still under investigation as police await the final autopsy results.

The minors in the car were placed in the care of a social worker until another family member took custody of the children.

DC News Now reached out to family members but did not receive a response.