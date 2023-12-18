MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Two West Virginia State Troopers from the Martinsburg Detachment are recovering from being shot after they tried to serve an arrest warrant for battery at a home on Connell St. Sunday night.

Troopers A.A. Bean and C.D. Spessert arrived at 60-year-old Tobias Ganey’s home and asked him to open the door but he refused. They began speaking with him through the closed door before they made entry into his home. When the troopers entered his home, Ganey shot at them with a handgun. The Troopers returned fire and Ganey died.

Bean was struck with four bullets and Spessert was shot once. Both are expected to recover at the Berkeley Medical Center.

“It’s a hard time now for us in the West Virginia State Police family,” said Sgt. Zachary Nine with the Martinsburg Detachment. “But they’ll be alright and we will recover.”

A prayer vigil for the troopers was scheduled for Monday evening at the Independent Bible Church on Hedgesville Road in Martinsburg.