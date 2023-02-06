MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A computer network failure closed Berkeley County Schools on Monday.

Parents were concerned about whether the files could have been compromised, causing anxiety over the security of social security numbers and other personal information.

“We’ve seen and heard that these types of incidents are going on at other schools across the country,” said Deborah Carroll, a parent. “Is this a case of spyware, ransomware? Is that what’s going on here?”

In a letter sent to parents, the superintendent said the school system is maintaining data security and protecting students. Classes will resume Tuesday.