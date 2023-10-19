MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury indicted Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon who is accused of interceding on his daughter’s behalf when she wrecked her car on Cemetery Road late on the night of Jan. 6.

Harmon declined to speak with DC News Now Thursday morning on the advice of counsel, but previously he arrived at the scene of the incident involving his daughter “out of concern as a parent” and that he “did not interfere” in the investigation on the scene.

But the indictment, which came Wednesday, says Harmon gave false information to West Virginia State Police investigating the matter and he tampered with tracking data on a GPS device.

Carrie Harmon had been at the Bad Habits Bar & Grill in Martinsburg prior to the crash during which she struck a mailbox and fencing on the narrow road.

Because Harmon is an elected official in Berkeley County, the investigation was conducted by State Police in neighboring Hardy County and charges were brought the prosecutor in neighboring Morgan County. The case now will be prosecuted in Berkeley County Circuit Court.

DC News Now has a request for comment on the indictment from Berkeley County prosecuting attorney Catie Delligatti.