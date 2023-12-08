MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (DC News Now) –Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon will resign on December 26 as part of a plea agreement with county prosecutors.

Harmon faced four misdemeanor charges stemming from a January car wreck his daughter had after leaving a Martinsburg bar. State police allege Harmon interfered with their investigation at the scene.

Harmon said he rushed to be with his daughter not so much in his capacity as sheriff but as a concerned father.

“There has to be suspicion of intoxication,” said Harmon reflecting on the incident. “If there is no suspicion there will be no preliminary breath test or field sobriety test.”

But State Police say Harmon deleted or concealed GPS tracking data- they were investigating the incident.

“It’s unfortunate for Berkeley County,” said Debi Carroll of Falling Waters. “But our elected officials have to be held accountable, even when it involves a personal issue. To resign would be the right thing.”

When indicted Harmon said he had faith in the justice system and was confident he would be cleared of the charges. As part of the plea agreement the state recommends he be fined $500.

Already the Berkeley County Commission has called for Harmon to step aside.