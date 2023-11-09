MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon has entered a plea of not guilty to four misdemeanor counts in connection with his daughter’s car wreck earlier this year.

Harmon was charged with obstructing a West Virginia State Police (WVSP) investigation after his daughter, Carrie Harmon, crashed her car late at night on Jan. 6. Officials said that she drove into a fence along Cemetery Road after leaving a local bar.

Harmon was indicted on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The indictment claimed that he had tampered with tracking data on a GPS and intervened to keep responding officers from giving his daughter a breathalyzer test.

Harmon said he arrived at the scene as a father concerned about his daughter’s safety.

The bond for the sheriff was set at $10,000. The jury trial will be held in March.