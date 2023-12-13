BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — To get into the holiday spirit there may be no better place than in Berkley Springs.

The historic Star Theatre is planning to rock the house for Christmas, and for a most worthy community cause.

The theatre has been a landmark in the area since 1928 and is a must-visit.

“Berkeley Springs is the idyllic small town for Christmas,” Tray Johanson, with the Star, said. “You will want to visit because it is so pretty here. People are so wonderful and everything in town is lit up.”

At 7 p.m. on the night before Christmas, a rock-and roll-bash is planned.

“Everyone will have a fantastic evening and the experience will be a great gift for anyone who loves rock-and-roll,” Johnson said. “You will also be helping our local homeless shelter.”

The shelter, Hope House, is new to Berkeley Springs but helps meet a critical need for homeless women.

“We are so excited that the Star Theatre thought of us when they wanted to do something for the community,” Patti Essama, administrator at Hope House, said. “We are trying to do more than just shelter women. We are trying to help them with values and principles that will change their life for the better.”

Essama said women at Hope House may stay for months if they need to get their lives on track.

As part of the holiday celebration, the Star Theatre will be showing the classic motion picture, It’s a Wonderful Life, at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.