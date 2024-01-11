HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. (DC News Now) — It was the weekend before Christmas when two West Virginia State Troopers were shot and seriously injured while making an arrest near Martinsburg.

Both troopers, Abe Bean and C.D. Spessert, are home from the hospital recovering now and the community is rallying to help them move on with their lives as their recovery is taking time and an emotional toll.

“You’re going in thinking everything’s going to be good but you have to think the worst at all times,” said Jalen Hessen with Berkeley County Fire and Rescue.

The emergency responders have partnered with both Spessert and Bean to go out with them on calls in Berkeley County. Additionally, the public safety community is coordinating with community members to lend their support to the troopers in any way that they can. Then on Sunday, the Hedgesville Volunteer Fire Department will have a benefit at its fire station from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Both troopers have a lot of medical and physical issues they have to deal with,” says Shelley Brock, organizer of Sunday’s benefit. “This will help support them and their families.”

Both troopers face challenges returning to work.

“We just have to keep working forward to make sure their needs are met with this whole tragic incident,” Bradley Crowell, assistant chief for the Hedgesville Volunteer Fire Department, said.

Fire Chief Martin Roberts said he’s glad the two troopers are okay.

“I hate that this had to happen to them,” he said. “There will be some struggles along the way but with good help they’ll make it through.”

Supporting the Sunday benefit at the Hedgesville Volunteer Fire Department is a spaghetti dinner, Baker Heights, Back Creek valley, Belington, South Berkeley, the Berkeley County Emergency Ambulance Authority, the Berkeley County Professional Firefighters Local 5045 and the Martinsburg Professional Firefighters Local 805 stations.