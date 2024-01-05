MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — There has been an outpouring of support from the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia for two state troopers who were wounded when serving an arrest warrant last month.

The American Red Cross invited people to donate blood as a way to honor West Virginia State Police troopers Abe Bean and Cadin Spessert. Both were serving an arrest warrant on Dec. 17, 2023 when West Virginia State Police said the suspect shot them. Bean was hit four times and Spessert was hit once.

Staff members of Inova Fairfax Hospital in Virginia treated Bean who was released from the hospital.

The parents of Spessert were at the Red Cross donation site Friday to thank donors for their care and concern.

“Most recently ‘C.D.’ got cards from elementary school children with pictures they drew and wishing them Merry Christmas and things,” said Spessert’s mom, Carol. “And the state police have been so supportive.”

People who gave blood to help bolster blood supplies also had the opportunity to make monetary donations to help each trooper.

The Red Cross will hold another blood drive to honor the troopers on Jan. 29 at the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.