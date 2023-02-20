BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — One man died after an encounter with West Virginia State Police on I-81 on Sunday, February 12.

Police said that they received a 911 call around 9:45 p.m. about an intoxicated man who was walking along I-81 South in Berkeley County.

A trooper at the Martinsburg Detachment responded and found the man, who was identified as 45-year-old Edmond Exline of Hagerstown. Police said that after a “brief struggle,” a stun gun was deployed, and Exline became unresponsive.

Police tried to revive Exline at the scene, but they were unsuccessful. He was transported to Berkeley Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

West Virginia State Police Captain Eric Burnett said that an investigation into Exline’s death was under way. Three state troopers were on paid administrative leave pending the investigation’s results.