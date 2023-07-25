Officials said he sent her thousands of text messages and called her hundreds of times.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal charges related to domestic violence.

Derik Wayne Bowers, 44, of Hagerstown, Md. pleaded guilty to a count of stalking.

A news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia said that Bowers “harassed and intimidated his ex-girlfriend in Berkeley County following their break-up,” according to court documents.

Brown was indicted at the end of March. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that he sent his ex-girlfriend “thousands of harassing text messages” over the course of several months. He also “harassed and intimidated” her through phone calls and on Facebook, as well as sent “thousands of harassing text messages over a several month period.”

The release said that Brown used social media to try to undermine her online business.

In one 48-hour window, he called her more than 800 times. During a six-month period, he sent her almost 2,000 text messages.

Bowers faces up to five years in prison.