MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC New Now) — First responders and law enforcement officers often put their lives on the line but rarely receive thanks for the job they do to help keep us safe.

The annual Law and Safety Day Awards honors those groups of people who serve their communities and this year, Patrolman Dalton Condo from the Martinsburg Police Department was recognized for an exceptional number of drug arrests and for finding the location of a gunman during a incident quickly.

“We all work together as one team,” said Police Chief George Swartwood. “Our one common goal is safety and well-being for the entire community.”

“We take care of the violent crimes we deal with,” said Condo. “We do it in the best fashion that we can.”

“We love to recognize the men and women who often miss their children’s birthday parties, Christmas parties,” said Rodney Woods with the Martinsburg Elks, which hosts the awards. “It’s an honor for us to do this.”

Others recognized by the Elks lodge were deputies with the sheriff’s offices in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, officers with other police departments, court personnel, members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, corrections officers and people with the FBI.