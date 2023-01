Firefighters contained a ..blaze at 1 a.m. Monday at The Commons senior living complex in Martinsburg.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — An overnight fire on Monday at a senior living complex in Martinsburg awakened those living there.

Damage was pretty much confined to one unit but the blaze, which started around 1 a.m., had residents on edge at The Commons off Eagle School Road.

“I saw oodles of firemen and smoke was just bellowing out of the roof,” one resident said.

Restoration crews continued to work the scene throughout the day. Nobody was injured, officials said.