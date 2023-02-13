INWOOD, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Pickleball is referred to as the fastest-growing sport in America after gaining popularity in the last three years, but some people still ask — just what is pickleball?

Steve Emmons travels across the U.S. competing as a professional pickleball player.

“It’s America’s fastest-growing sport right now,” said Emmons. “Millions are playing. It really boomed during COVID — the isolation and everything.”

As a celebrity host, Emmons came to West Virginia to bring attention to the game. The preliminary rounds of this tournament are underway in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The game is described as a cross between tennis and badminton.

The Rotary Club of Martinsburg, West Virginia is capitalizing on the game’s popularity to raise money for community and charitable causes.

An Audubon trail in Jefferson County, West Virginia will benefit from the funds raised with a “half-mile walkway that is now available to children and seniors — in particular with wheelchairs — with walkers and canes and crutches,” said Steve Truax, president of the Berkeley County club.

Tournament Director Rob Lowe said that other projects that will benefit from the funds raised are “park pavilions, playground restrooms, concession stands at ball fields, support for rescue missions and women’s shelters and college scholarships.”

Emmons says pickleball is a game for all ages.

“I play with my 83-year-old father and my 23-year-old son,” Emmons told DC News Now.

Local businesses are stepping up with their support. David Hess with Williamsport, Maryland-based DOT Trucking, says his company commits scholarships to the tournament effort. The tournament draws participants from as far away as the Carolinas.