MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Rising interest rates are discouraging many families from buying a home.

At the same time, investment companies are scooping up residential properties with plans to turn them into rental units. Real estate professionals in the region said they have seen an increase in this pattern over the last six months.

“The reality for buyers in today’s market is they may well pay around six percent interest but the rental market can command $2,200 a month here in Berkeley County, West Virginia,” said Margie Bartles with Long & Foster.

“For investors coming here and purchasing townhomes, flips that they’re looking for — these are corporate folks with a corporate portfolio,” said Butch Cazin with the Cazin Team.

As the supply of affordable homes for sale decreases, the demand for rental homes rises, causing many people to rent rather than buy.