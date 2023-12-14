FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — In the Hagerstown and Martinsburg region this weekend, kids visiting Santa at some local small businesses will hear him stress the importance of safety.

The Maryland State Police, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and community partners are supplying Santa with “safety first” backpacks to distribute to kids.

The theme includes online activity that happens, at school, on the playground and at home.

Hafer’s Guns Shops in both Maryland and West Virginia, for instance, are stressing the importance of respecting and caring for firearms in the home.

“We want all this information for the kids to make them safe in the community,” says Rebecca Hafer with the group, Arsenal of Angels.

Tim Hafer, a small business owner, said safety all starts at home.

“We want the kids to read these creative materials about safety,” he said.