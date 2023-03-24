BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Senior citizens in Berkeley County, West Virginia had the opportunity to express their concerns about the future of the Social Security System and the economy during a visit he paid to the seniors center here Friday.

Manchin said he is frustrated that Washington spends far more than it takes in. He assured seniors that he will not cast a vote for any bill that compromises the integrity of Social Security.

“Social Security and Medicare will be secured,” said Manchin. “There are too many people in America, too many West Virginians – that’s their lifeline. We’re going to secure them. I’m going to make sure we get that secured.”

And while there is much speculation about Senator Manchin’s political plans next year — he stands for re-election – he says he will not make that decision until the end of this year.