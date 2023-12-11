BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — WVU Medicine Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers said in a Facebook post on Monday that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department was investigating a shooting.

The situation happened Monday morning around 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the WVU Medicine Spring Mills Medical Office Building. When deputies arrived, they found 49-year-old Jennifer Conley, of Hedgesville, shot. She later died there.

Deputies were able to get a description of the suspect and his car which was given to local law enforcement. A short time later, Martinsburg City Police officers stopped the suspect and he was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as the victim’s ex-husband, 53-year-old Dennis Conley, of Hedgesville.

According to the post, officials determined that WVU Medicine was not the target of the incident.

The investigation found that Conley had been making threats toward the victim months before he shot and killed her, according to officials.

He was charged with murder and waiting for his arraignment in the Eastern Regional Jail.

The post continued by saying that the Spring Mills Medical Office Building would remain closed for the rest of the day but would resume normal operations on Tuesday.