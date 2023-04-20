SPRING MILLS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — This week marks the 24th anniversary of the Columbine school shootings in Littleton, Colorado. 13 were killed and 20 others were wounded.

At Spring Mills High School in West Virginia, students marked the anniversary.

Emily Crabtree was a high school student 24 years ago and, like much of the nation, was shocked by the shootings. Now, she’s looking back.

“My girls go to school, and I have to wonder… what school is next,” said Crabtree. “We want to see actionable change with the gun laws. We need to know that our kids are actually safe when we send them in there.”

Crabtree’s daughter was part of a student walkout to mark the Columbine killings.

One student, Addison Salfia, has a grandmother who was held hostage in an active shooting incident at her workplace in Barbour County, West Virginia five years ago.

“The reason I decided to come out here today is because all this is in support of her. I feel like enough is finally enough,” said Salfia.

Classmate Nasirah Henderson wanted tighter controls on the sale of guns.

“You can buy a gun at Walmart,” Henderson said. “I feel we need to stop that. We need to put children’s lives first.”

The bottom line for these students?

“Less gun violence. Less shootings,” said Marcello Sugura. “All that decreases.”

Schools aren’t the only place with such heightened concerns about gun violence. Statistics show that more than twice as many shootings occur in the workplace.