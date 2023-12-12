MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A veteran of the West Virginia House of Delegates is calling for enhanced procedures to make voting more accessible.

John Doyle, a Jefferson County Democrat, is now seeking a seat in the State Senate on the 2024 ballot.

Doyle says absentee, mail-in, and voter registration procedures in the Mountain State are a barrier to participating in elections. He wants reforms to make voting more convenient and is calling for more polling places in West Virginia’s more populous counties.

It would “enhance democracy,” he said.

“I think the state should mandate that any county with more than 35,000 people has to have at least two early voting locations,” Doyle said. “Any county with at least 50,000 has to have at least three early voting locations.”

Doyle served 26 years in the West Virginia House of Delegates. The Senate seat he seeks next year includes all of Jefferson County and the southeast region of neighboring Berkeley County.