MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Federal investigators in West Virginia say they are going to work more closely with local law enforcement on domestic violence cases.

The U.S. Attorney for the northern district of the state says his office will help facilitate investigations and arrests in domestic violence cases, cases that now are more often handled by local law enforcement.

William Ihlenfeld says many domestic violence situations involve guns and potentially violate federal firearms laws.

“We are going to charge these cases aggressively in order to protect victims,” Ihlenfeld told a press conference Monday. “We will protect police officers who respond to those calls and protect the community at large.”

Ihlenfeld said that domestic abusers “are some of the most dangerous individuals in our community.”