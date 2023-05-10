MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Authorities are investigating after graves at the Rosedale Burial Grounds were desecrated.

Cemetery general manager Michelle Walls Durst discovered the vandalism when she arrived at work last Friday. More than five dozen granite tombstones had been overturned and damaged.

“People are really upset,” Walls-Durst said. “We’ve had people on the phone with us literally crying, not understanding why someone would do this.”

By Tuesday morning, even more gravesites had been vandalized.

“I look at the coming weekend, it’s Mothers’ Day,” said Walls-Durst. “There will be a lot of people to show up to place flowers on mom’s grave and if the tombstone is flipped over it’s just a really heartbreaking situation.

The vandalism occurred in two sections of the cemetery. Some visitors Wednesday expressed sorrow when they came to check on the graves of their loved ones.

“We’re doing our best to try to get the stones put back up as quickly as possible and assess whatever damages we have,” said Walls-Durst.

Some of the graves date back to the 1800s.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating but has no suspects. A cash award is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of those responsible.

Walls-Durst says it could take eight months for replacement granite tombstones to arrive from a quarry in Georgia.