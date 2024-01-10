MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night marks the final State of the State address for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

Eastern panhandle residents say they are concerned about public education and senior citizens on fixed incomes.

Gene Butts is a retiree from the West Virginia Air National Guard.

“Potomac Edison is about to raise rates and it get hard on the seniors,” he said. “Especially when you only have ‘x’ dollars coming in every month.”

Justice, who is term limited, is seeking the U.S. Senate seat of retiring incumbent Democrat Joe Manchin.