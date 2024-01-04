MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — In Berkeley County, the fastest growing county in West Virginia, real estate prices and the taxes that come with them are putting the squeeze on seniors with fixed incomes.

One member of the state legislature is working to bring relief from the financial pressure.

Many seniors depend on their monthly Social Security check to get by but Del. John Hardy (R-Berkeley County) hopes to change that.

“Real estate prices have really risen so what senior citizens are paying on those taxes could be detrimental to them, especially if they are on a fixed income,” Hardy said.

Hardy has met with some seniors who say their entire monthly income could be eaten up by real estate taxes.

Current law sets the “homestead” exemption at 125% of the poverty level. Hardy wants to raise it to 200%.

Amy Orndoff runs the Berkeley County Senior Services program and sees seniors asking many questions.

“Do I pay my mortgage or do I get my medication? Do I pay my groceries or my mortgage?” she said. “Anything we give back to seniors benefits them.”

Hardy says financial relief for these seniors from state coffers can be offset by revenues in the West Virginia Lottery fund.

“Our seniors are sometimes forgotten,” Hardy said. “They have worked really hard to build our communities.”

Hardy hopes to have his bill on the desk of Gov. Jim Justice for his signature by March 10. The 2024 session of the legislature convenes next week.