MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The entire Mountain State is praying for the recovery of two state troopers shot in Martinsburg late Sunday night while they were serving an arrest warrant.

The community has rallied in prayer as one of the two troopers remains in critical condition.

Troopers Cadin Spessert and Abe Bean returned fire after the suspect, Tobias Ganey, shot at them. The troopers were trying to arrest him on a battery charge stemming from a fight he had with a neighbor.

Both troopers were taken to the Berkeley Medical Center.

Tom Turley is the executive pastor of the Independent Bible Church, which organized a prayer vigil Monday evening.

“The shooting of those troopers rattled our community,” Turley said. “We are just shaken obviously, especially at this time of year.”

Spessert is recovering at home but Bean had to have his arm amputated from the gunfire.

“It is such a tragedy,” Dave Marion at the Independent Bible Church, said. “Our hearts go out to the troopers and their families and it’s just very hard to imagine that this would happen in our community.”

Dozens of law enforcement, many from out of state, have paid a call on the recovering troopers.

“We want the community to know that we are here for it,” Turley said.

Bean was transported to the INOVA Hospital in Fairfax County, Va. for treatment.