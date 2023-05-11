MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The West Virginia University Heart and Vascular Institute first opened its clinic back in 2017. It is now expanding with a new outpatient clinic.

According to hospital officials, the clinic is designed to improve the quality of medical services offered. The combined cardiology and vascular care also lends itself to greater patient comfort during certain treatments.

“It’s a culmination of a lot of work from a lot of people, not only to coalesce the really outstanding care that our providers are able to give back to the community but also special access for our patients,” Executive Chair Vinay Badhwar explained.

The clinic will start accepting patients starting next week.