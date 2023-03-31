BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — If you’re looking for something to do the first weekend in April, you may want to make the trip to Berkeley Springs for its annual film festival at the Star Theatre.

“It’s going to be a great time for the audience,” said Brett Hammond, one of the festival organizers. “We select our films not based on the message – we steer away from politics — we’re interested in entertainment value and the quality of the film.”

And the festival venue, the Star, is steeped in town history.

Trey Johanson said, “I can’t tell you how many people will walk in the door and say, ‘Oh, my grandma tells me that this is where she had her first date, or this is where so-and-so proposed to somebody.'”

Even though the focus for the weekend is the film festival, many tourists take time to take in the landscape.

“I love the little downtown area,” said Amy Brock, a tourist from rural Georgia. “The hustle and bustle of everything, the houses stacked up on the hills.”

As for the full Berkeley Springs experience, just ask festival organizer Will Devokess.

“There’s a lot to do. You can make a weekend event out of it,” said Devokess. “But you also get to see a bunch of great films, locally-made independent films supporting the arts and there’s nothing better than that.”

For more information about the Berkeley Springs Film Festival, click here.













