BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Berkeley Springs in West Virginia is working to become a tempting getaway destination as the fall season approaches.

During the pandemic, many tourists from the Washington, D.C. area found a place to escape the city as Berkeley Springs is about a 90 minute drive out from the District.

“It’s a great place for weekenders,” Ben Fox with the Antique Mall on Fairfax Street across from the state park gazebo, said. “We have a lot of people that like to day trips. That’s really good.”

To help bring folks to town, Hoppy Rone with the Berkeley Springs-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce organized a food truck festival.

“We had two complaints when we did our first food truck festival,” Rone said. “One, there weren’t enough food trucks, and two, we ran out of food.”

So this weekend, they are determined not to repeat those mistakes.

“We weathered the pandemic out and now we’re looking forward to our festival,” Robert Ford, with Bob’s Big Beef food, said. “The food trucks and stuff like that, well, we can get busy again.”

Ford said he is busy working up a menu.

“We’ll have butterfly fries, corn dogs, all kinds of stuff,” he said.

If the town ever had a cheerleader, Ford said the town is a must-visit.

“If you haven’t been to Berkeley Springs you need to come,” he said. “It’s a beautiful place. There’s so much to do. The nature’s amazing and fall will be coming pretty soon.”

The food truck festival begins on Friday at 5 p.m.