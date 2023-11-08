BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — This will be a special Veterans Day weekend in Berkeley Springs.

A rail depot with a World War I connection is to be rededicated.

Already on the National Register of Historic Places, the Berkeley Springs rail depot has sat idle for decades. But this Saturday a ribbon will be cut to bring it back to life, fittingly on Veterans Day.

“We sent our young men off to war for our first great battle to show the strength of America in defending democracy,” said Susan Webster, organizer of the event.

The local community was effusive in their support for the men in uniform.

“It used to be the whole town would show up to send them off and the whole town would show up to receive them, however, they came home,” said Webster.

The rail depot was a dynamic center for commerce in its day, shipping locally harvested pulpwood for manufacturing. But the building fell into disrepair until local volunteers secured historic preservation grants, certain to bolster an already dynamic tourist destination.

“The rededicated rail depot will expand business and visitors to the north end of the town center,” says Laura Smith with the Berkeley Springs Visitors Center. “It will make that part of town just as vibrant as the center of town.”

Eateries and shops will now sit where sawmills sand mines and canneries once stood.

Rededication ceremonies are set for 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the rail depot, 324 N. Washington Street.