SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC NEW NOW) — The West Virginia legislature is moving forward with a bill to allow concealed-carry handgun permits. What’s the reaction on campus?

The proposal could take effect next year.

Says Shelby Bohrer, a sophomore, “I really don’t think campus is a place for guns, to be perfectly honest,” says Bohrer.

But not all of her fellow students agree.

“I think there’s pros and cons but I do understand,” says Dylan Parry, a sophomore. “I own a firearm myself. I’m very pro-self-defense.”

Concealed carry on campus may actually prevent danger in the view of some on campus.

“I mean, I think with proper training and proper background checks you should be allowed to carry guns on campus,” says Daniel Keane, a junior. “If anything it is keeping us safer.”

Sophomore Riley Ambrose says he believes “that if everybody has a gun everybody’s more safe. I’m not really for this whole gun-free zone thing. I think there should be protection everywhere.”

Says Bohrer, “Just because we can doesn’t mean we should.”

Others n campus don’t come down on the issue one way or the other.

“I don’t know enough to have an opinion,” says Logan Lee, a sophomore.

Fellow student Perry says, “at the end of the day I just think it takes responsibility and accountability to be able to own a firearm and be safe with it.”

The bill in the legislature is expected to pass both the House and Senate and be signed into law by Governor Jim Justice.

There are some exceptions to the bill. Guns would not be allowed in stadiums or arenas, at campus daycare centers or in common areas of residence halls, or where health care services are provided on campus.