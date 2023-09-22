JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Rain may be in the forecast but the 47th annual Jefferson County Mountain Heritage Arts & Crafts Festival is anticipating crowds this weekend to celebrate art, music, crafts, food and fun.

The festival will also feature bluegrass music and West Virginia wine and craft beer along with spirits from Mountain State distilleries.

With the holidays approaching the festival is a great venue for purchasing gifts from local craftsmen.

Don’t let a rainy weather forecast prevent you from coming out; There are plenty of indoor pavilions with vendors showcasing their creativity.

There are paved, handicapped accessible walkways at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, courtesy shuttles, 15 food trucks, potters, jewelers and glass blowers.

One of the popular food items at the festival will be the pumpkin cream funnel cake.