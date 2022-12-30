CASA of the eastern panhandle of West Virginia recruits volunteers to help kids from families with abuse and neglect.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Throughout West Virginia volunteers are needed to help neglected and abused kids. And eastern panhandle advocacy agency is doing its best to meet the challenge.

In these most unfortunate circumstances, children are removed from their homes because of abuse and neglect. But court-appointed volunteer advocates lovingly help them through the child welfare system.

“It’s about providing one person who can make a difference in this child’s life,” said Michelle Sudduth with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

Court-appointed corporate partners from the region unhesitatingly step up.

“There’s a need in our community, the tristate area, for volunteers to support children that are in the system,” says Terri Scott with DOT Foods in Williamsport, Maryland.

Her operation anchors the eastern seaboard for a national trucking company based in Illinois. The $20,000 check from DOT Foods will help recruit volunteers.

“They were very strategic and supportive and really tuned into the need that we need more volunteers, so we can do better recruitment and that is what their donations funding,” said Sudduth.

The funds will also help with child engagement and advocacy.

“We were pleased to give them the donation in a way that it could help bring more volunteers, more awareness,” said Scott.

Currently, 400 children in the region are hoping to have a CASA volunteer in their lives. There are currently five dozen volunteers working with 700 children.