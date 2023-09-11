CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The historic community of Charles Town in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle is grappling with the indignity of burial sites from the 1900s.

There are efforts in the community to now address the racial injustices from that time period.

The county landmarks commission has discovered burial grounds reflecting racial segregation and oppression. It was found that many Blacks were buried without caskets under unmarked stones.

“There’s another cemetery up by Edge Hill with two souls that were buried up there,” lifelong Charles Town resident John Wayne Luckett, said. “The other part of the cemetery is the ‘white cemetery.'”

Complicating efforts to dignify those buried at the Black burial grounds are water tanks that will need to be relocated.

The landmarks commission hopes to work with the city to radar scan the the sites as a way to memorialize those who are buried there. Meanwhile, there are painful reminders of racial division between the Black burial grounds and the Edge Hill cemetery.

“We were out there about two weeks ago,” George Rutherford with the Jefferson County NAACP, said. “One of the neighbors made reference to finding a bone, a human bone on the property.”

Luckett said it’s time for everything to “come to light.”

“There’s a whole lot of stuff that society doesn’t know, that Americans don’t know,” Luckett said.

Charles Town Mayor Bob Trainor is calling for land surveys to help with efforts of the landmarks commission.