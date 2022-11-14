KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Students at Montrose Elementary School were read “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary” by an actor in the hit TV show “The Office.”

According to the Kanawha County Schools’ Facebook page, Bobby Ray Shafer, who played Bob Vance in the show, stopped by to read the book.

The book, written by Robb Pearlman and illustrated by Melanie Demmer, is a, “kid-friendly adaptation,” of the series, according to the book’s publisher, Little, Brown and Company.

According to IMDb, Shafer was born in Charleston, West Virginia on April 10, 1958.