WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A teacher hit the “teacher lottery” by receiving multiple boxes full of school supplies from none other than actress and Charleston-native Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Garner is one of West Virginia’s most famous names. According to IMDb, Garner was born in Houston but was raised in the Mountain State’s capital city.

Garner is well-known for films like “13 Going on 30” and “Juno” and TV shows like “Alias.”

Erin Wellman, a first-grade teacher at Buffalo Elementary School in Wayne County, West Virginia, was scrolling through Instagram when she saw a post by Erin Foster, the daughter of Canadian musician David Foster.

The Instagram story was asking teachers to put their Amazon wishlists full of school supplies, which would allow people to donate the supplies directly to the teacher.

Fuller-Wellman says that she posted her wishlist, not thinking anything of it. She says she realized she was the only West Virginia teacher on the list.

A few days pass and Fuller-Wellman goes out to her front porch and sees boxes upon boxes upon boxes. She opens them and sees there are 10 boxes full of books. On her Instagram post, she says, “‘I wonder who sent these?'”

At the bottom, there was a note. It reads:

A gift for you Here is to your best year, yet! Thank you for choosing to teach, you have the most important job in the world! [Heart emoji] From Jennifer Garner

A note from Jennifer Garner to a Wayne County teacher (Photo Courtesy: Erin Wellman)

Wellman’s Instagram post says her jaw dropped.

“We already knew [Jennifer Garner] was our WV angel, but WOW. She is truly one of a kind & I’m so proud to say I’m from the same state as her!” Wellman says.

Garner’s verified Instagram commented on Wellman’s post, saying, “Get after it this year, Erin! I@ [sic] so grateful to Erin Foster for making all of this happen, and I’m so grateful to you for reaching the awesome kids in WV. Have a great school year!!”